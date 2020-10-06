The Cardinals called running back Jonathan Ward up from the practice squad as many times as they could.

Now they’ve decided to keep him.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, the Cardinals signed Ward to the active roster Tuesday. To make room for him, they released safety Curtis Riley, who was signed to provide cover for an injury plagued position.

Ward used up his two free promotions from the practice squad, and played a special teams role when he’s been up.

The Cardinals are hoping to get some portion of their injured safety group (Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, and Chris Banjo) back soon. Thompson is eligible to come off IR this week.

Cardinals promote Jonathan Ward to active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk