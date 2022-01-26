Cardinals projected to receive 3 compensatory picks in 2022 draft

The Arizona Cardinals only have five of their original selections in the 2022 NFL draft. They have selections in the first three rounds and then in the sixth and the seventh rounds. They dealt their fourth-round selection last year to move up and draft cornerback Marco Wilson and then they traded their fifth-round selection to acquire tight end Zach Ertz.

They are expected to receive compensatory picks.

According to projections by OvertheCap’s Nick Korte, the Cardinals will get three Day 3 picks — one in the sixth round and two in the seventh.

They are expected to get a sixth-round pick to compensate them for the loss of running back Kenyan Drake, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, while they should receive seventh-round selections for tight end Dan Arnold, who signed with the Carolina Panthers, and defensive lineman Angelo Blackson, who signed with the Chicago Bears.

Initial projections had them receiving a fifth-round pick for losing cornerback Patrick Peterson, but receiver A.J. Green hit performance bonuses that elevated his signing to cancel out the fifth-round selection and instead giving them a sixth-rounder for Drake.

The NFL has not yet announced compensatory selection. That typically happens in March.

