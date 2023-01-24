Cardinals projected to land 3 compensatory selections in 2023 NFL draft

The Arizona Cardinals traded away two of their selections in the 2023 NFL draft, but they should be getting three picks back. Based on projections from Over the Cap, the Cardinals should land three compensatory draft picks for players they lost in free agency last offseason.

They are expected to receive a third-round comp pick for receiver Christian Kirk, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a fifth-round pick for Chandler Jones, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, and a sixth-round pick for running back Chase Edmonds, who signed with the Miami Dolphins.

They traded their original fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills acquire offensive lineman Cody Ford. They traded their original seventh-round pick to the Raiders to acquire cornerback Trayvon Mullen.

If they end up getting these three projected compensatory selections, these will be the Cardinals’ draft picks in the 2023 draft, a total of eight.

Round 1 (original)

Round 2 (original)

Round 3 (original)

Round 3 (compensatory)

Round 4 (original)

Round 5 (compensatory)

Round 6 (original)

Round 6 (compensatory)

