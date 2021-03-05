Cardinals to make procedural move, release Zane Gonzalez

Zane Gonzalez was set to become an unrestricted free agent later this month, but the Cardinals have sped up that process.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Arizona is releasing Gonzalez on Friday. Garafolo adds the Cardinals could still bring back Gonzalez for the 2021 season.

Gonzalez was inconsistent during the 2020 season with Arizona, connecting on just 16 of his 22 field goal attempts — with five misses coming between 40 and 49 yards. He also missed an extra point.

Gonzalez was placed on injured reserve in December with a back injury. Arizona went with veteran kicker Mike Nugent for the last four games of the season, and he hit 7-of-8 field goals and all seven extra-point attempts.

