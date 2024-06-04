Cardinals have a problem in Houston, 7-4 loss to the Astros

After hitting two first inning home runs off Astros ace pitcher Justin Verlander, the bullpen failed and St. Louis suffers a 7-4 loss to the Astros on Monday night in Texas.

Alec Burleson and Nolan Gorman both homered in the opening inning off Verlander to give the Cards a quick 2-0 lead. Gorman would hit his second home run of the game in the 5th inning to build the Cards lead to 4-2.

Then the bottom of the 8th inning happened. Astros 3rd baseman Alex Bregman tied the game at 4-4 with a home run off Cardinals reliever JoJo Romero. Yainer Diaz then delivered the big hit, a two run homer off Romero giving the Astros the lead for good at 6-4.

