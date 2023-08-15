Cardinals’ preseason Week 2 depth chart vs. Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals will play their second preseason game Saturday at night against the Kansas City Chiefs at home in State Farm Stadium. They released their latest depth chart.

Nothing significant has changed, save a couple of players not appearing since they landed on injured reserve since last week’s was released.

Check out the depth chart below!

Quarterback

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Running back

Arizona Cardinals running backs Keaontay Ingram (30), James Conner (6), and Corey Clement (23) during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 27, 2023.

James Conner Keaontay Ingram Corey Clement Emari Demercado Ty’Son Williams

Wide receiver

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

‘X’

‘Z’

Zach Pascal Michael Wilson Davion Davis Brandon Smith

Slot

Tight end

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Offensive line

OL Kelvin Beachum (left) and OL Hayden Howerton run across the field during the Arizona Cardinals’ annual Red & White practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 5, 2023.

Left tackle

Left guard

Center

Right guard

Right tackle

Paris Johnson Kelvin Beachum Badara Traore

Defensive line

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LDE

NT

RDE

Outside linebacker

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Weak side

Strong side

Inside linebacker

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Mike

Kyzir White Josh Woods Kyle Soelle

Other position

Cornerback

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

One side

Other side

Safety

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Strong safety

Budda Baker Andres Chachere JuJu Highes Kendell Brooks

Free safety

Special teams

Kicker

Punter/Holder

Nolan Cooney/Matt Haack (shared No. 1)

Long Snapper

Punt returner

Greg Dortch Davion Davis

Kick returner

Greg Dortch Kaden Davis

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire