Cardinals’ preseason Week 2 depth chart vs. Chiefs
The Arizona Cardinals will play their second preseason game Saturday at night against the Kansas City Chiefs at home in State Farm Stadium. They released their latest depth chart.
Nothing significant has changed, save a couple of players not appearing since they landed on injured reserve since last week’s was released.
Check out the depth chart below!
Quarterback
Running back
James Conner
Keaontay Ingram
Corey Clement
Ty’Son Williams
Wide receiver
‘X’
Daniel Arias
‘Z’
Michael Wilson
Brandon Smith
Slot
Bran Cobbs
Tight end
Zach Ertz (PUP)
Joel Honigford
Bernhard Seikovits
Offensive line
Left tackle
Josh Jones
Left guard
Center
Hayden Howerton
Right guard
Right tackle
Paris Johnson
Kelvin Beachum
Defensive line
LDE
Eric Banks
NT
Jacob Slade
RDE
Outside linebacker
Weak side
Strong side
Inside linebacker
Mike
Josh Woods
Kyle Soelle
Other position
Cornerback
One side
Kei’Trel Clark
Other side
Garrett Williams (NFI)
Quavian White
Kyle McMichael
Safety
Strong safety
Andres Chachere
JuJu Highes
Kendell Brooks
Free safety
Special teams
Kicker
Punter/Holder
Nolan Cooney/Matt Haack (shared No. 1)
Long Snapper
Punt returner
Greg Dortch
Davion Davis
Kick returner
Greg Dortch
Kaden Davis