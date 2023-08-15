Cardinals’ preseason Week 2 depth chart vs. Chiefs

Jess Root
The Arizona Cardinals will play their second preseason game Saturday at night against the Kansas City Chiefs at home in State Farm Stadium. They released their latest depth chart.

Nothing significant has changed, save a couple of players not appearing since they landed on injured reserve since last week’s was released.

Check out the depth chart below!

Quarterback

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

  1. Kyler Murray (PUP)

  2. Colt McCoy

  3. Clayton Tune

  4. David Blough

  5. Jeff Driskel

Running back

Arizona Cardinals running backs <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/34157" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Keaontay Ingram;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Keaontay Ingram</a> (30), <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/30218" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:James Conner;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">James Conner</a> (6), and <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/30707" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Corey Clement;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Corey Clement</a> (23) during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 27, 2023.
Arizona Cardinals running backs Keaontay Ingram (30), James Conner (6), and Corey Clement (23) during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 27, 2023.

  1. James Conner

  2. Keaontay Ingram

  3. Corey Clement

  4. Emari Demercado

  5. Ty’Son Williams

Wide receiver

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

‘X’

  1. Marquise Brown

  2. Daniel Arias

  3. Kaden Davis

‘Z’

  1. Zach Pascal

  2. Michael Wilson

  3. Davion Davis

  4. Brandon Smith

Slot

  1. Rondale Moore

  2. Greg Dortch

  3. Andre Baccellia

  4. Bran Cobbs

Tight end

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic
Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

  1. Zach Ertz (PUP)

  2. Trey McBride

  3. Geoff Swaim

  4. Noah Togiai

  5. Blake Whiteheart

  6. Joel Honigford

  7. Bernhard Seikovits

Offensive line

OL <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/25958" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Kelvin Beachum;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Kelvin Beachum</a> (left) and OL Hayden Howerton run across the field during the Arizona Cardinals’ annual Red & White practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 5, 2023.
OL Kelvin Beachum (left) and OL Hayden Howerton run across the field during the Arizona Cardinals’ annual Red & White practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 5, 2023.

Left tackle

  1. D.J. Humphries

  2. Josh Jones

  3. Jackson Barton

Left guard

  1. Elijah Wilkinson

  2. Dennis Daley

  3. Lachavious Simmons

Center

  1. Hjalte Froholdt

  2. Jon Gaines

  3. Pat Elflein

  4. Hayden Howerton

Right guard

  1. Will Hernandez

  2. Marquis Hayes

  3. Lecitus Smith

Right tackle

  1. Paris Johnson

  2. Kelvin Beachum

  3. Badara Traore

Defensive line

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LDE

  1. L.J. Collier

  2. Eric Banks

  3. Dante Stills

NT

  1. Leki Fotu

  2. Kevin Strong

  3. Rashard Lawrence

  4. Jacob Slade

RDE

  1. Jonathan Ledbetter

  2. Carlos Watkins

  3. Ben Stille

Outside linebacker

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Weak side

  1. Dennis Gardeck

  2. Victor Dimukeje

  3. Myjai Sanders

  4. David Anenih

Strong side

  1. Zaven Collins

  2. Cameron Thomas

  3. BJ Ojulari

  4. Jesse Luketa

Inside linebacker

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Mike

  1. Kyzir White

  2. Josh Woods

  3. Kyle Soelle

Other position

  1. Krys Barnes

  2. Zeke Turner

  3. Owen Pappoe

Cornerback

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

One side

  1. Marco Wilson

  2. Kei’Trel Clark

  3. Nate Hairston

  4. Kris Boyd

  5. Bobby Price

Other side

  1. Antonio Hamilton

  2. Christian Matthew

  3. Garrett Williams (NFI)

  4. Quavian White

  5. Kyle McMichael

Safety

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Strong safety

  1. Budda Baker

  2. Andres Chachere

  3. JuJu Highes

  4. Kendell Brooks

Free safety

  1. Jalen Thompson

  2. Isaiah Simmons

  3. Jovante Moffatt

Special teams

Kicker

  1. Matt Prater

Punter/Holder

  1. Nolan Cooney/Matt Haack (shared No. 1)

Long Snapper

  1. Aaron Brewer

Punt returner

  1. Greg Dortch

  2. Davion Davis

Kick returner

  1. Greg Dortch

  2. Kaden Davis

