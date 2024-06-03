Cardinals to practice under the lights in Indy joint practices

The Arizona Cardinals will hold a pair of joint practices during the preseason with the Indianapolis Colts, their second preseason opponent. Head coach Jonathan Gannon announced the details of the practices.

They will hold a pair of night practices.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, August 17 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. Arizona time).

They will travel to Indy on Tuesday and hold their two joint practices on Wednesday, August 14 and Thursday, August 15 in the evening under the lights at 6 p.m. local time in a “beautiful facility.”

They will practice separately on Friday and play on Saturday.

