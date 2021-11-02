Cardinals make practice squad moves, bring back RB Tavien Feaster

The Arizona Cardinals regularly shuffle around the practice squad roster and they were at it again on Monday. They announced moves to the practice squad Monday afternoon, bringing back a pair of players who have been with the team before.

They released cornerback Lavert Hill and added running back Tavien Feaster and center Marcus Henry.

Feaster was on the practice squad earlier this season and released last week. His return could mean that one of the running backs on the roster will be limited or missing some practice this week.

Henry was with the team in the preseason. His addition might mean the Cardinals are still not sure about the availability of centers Rodney Hudson or Max Garcia.

The first practice will be Wednesday so we will not know the status of these player until the first injury report is released.

