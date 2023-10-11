Cardinals make practice squad moves, bring back CB Quavian White

The big roster move the Arizona Cardinals made on Tuesday was the announcement that running back James Conner was placed on injured reserve. They also made a pair of roster moves on the practice squad.

They released linebacker Davion Taylor as both Josh Woods and Krys Barnes appear to have fully recovered from their injuries.

They re-signed cornerback Quavian White to the practice squad. White, of course, was signed as an undrafted rookie this year and has been back and forth on and off the practice squad as needed.

The Cardinals have been getting thin at defensive back. Safety Budda Baker is on injured reserve and safety Jalen Thompson injured his hamstring on Sunday.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton exited the game twice with injuries but finished the game.

We will see Wednesday who appears on the injury report.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire