Cardinals pounce on Panthers during non-conference win

Jun. 12—Seven Cardinals had at least one hit and the Newton baseball team stole 12 bases during a 14-4 win over Knoxville on Tuesday.

The Cardinals plated four runs in the first and seven in the second to grab an early lead and then coasted from there during a non-conference home game.

Newton out-hit the Panthers 10-9, but the hosts walked five times and were hit by one pitch in the six-inning game.

Finn Martin, Eli Stewart and Landry Rausch all had two hits to lead the Newton offense. It was the first career varsity hits for Rausch.

Finn Martin

Martin added three runs, two walks and three steals. He leads the team with an on-base percentage of .542 and has a team-best 14 runs, 13 walks and 11 steals.

Stewart chipped in three runs, one walk, one RBI and two steals and he was hit by one pitch. He's been plunked a team-most six times this summer.

Rausch scored one run and stole one base, Cade Bauer finished with one hit, two runs, two RBIs and two steals and Skyler Milheiser chipped in one hit, two runs, three RBIs and one steal.

John Frietsch and Derek Wermager had the other hits. Frietsch tallied one hit, one run, one walk, one RBI and one steal and Wermager totaled one hit, one run and one RBI.

Landry Rausch

Landry Rausch

Mason Mendez scored one run, collected four RBIs and stole two bases. Braelyn Parks walked once. Mendez and Bauer are up to a team-most eight RBIs.

Gabe Otto (2-1) earned the pitching win after tossing 4 1/3 innings and surrendering four runs — three earned — on eight hits and three walks. He struck out two.

Parks pitched the final 1 2/3 innings and surrendered just one hit and struck out one.

Newton (5-10) claimed its third win in four meetings against Knoxville, which dropped to 7-10.

Skyler Milheiser

Skyler Milheiser

Dallas Center-Grimes 13, Newton 3

DALLAS CENTER — The Cardinals scored first but their three-run frame was all they could muster against Class 4A No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes on Monday.

Newton led 3-0 after one, but the Mustangs scored at least one run in each of the next five frames and downed the Cardinals 13-3 in six innings during Little Hawkeye Conference action.

The Cardinals (1-6 in the conference) were limited to six hits and they committed two errors. DCG made four errors in the win.

Cade Bauer

Cade Bauer

Martin finished with one hit, two walks and one run to lead the Cardinals, while Bauer added one hit, one run and one RBI.

Stewart doubled and walked once, Milheiser had two hits and stole one base, Frietsch tallied the other hit and Kreytein Wickliffe scored one run.

Stewart (0-3) started on the mound and took the loss after allowing 10 runs — six earned — on eight hits and five walks in five innings.

Dakota Winkleman got two outs in the sixth but not before allowing three earned runs on three hits and one walk. It was his first varsity pitching appearance.

John Frietsch

John Frietsch

Tate Perrin hit a grand slam for the Mustangs (17-1, 7-0) and Taitn Gray added two walks, two runs and two RBIs.

Dayne Mauk, who belted a solo homer at the plate, earned the pitching win after tossing all six innings and allowing no earned runs and striking out eight.

DCG, which defeated Newton for a seventh straight time, took the lead for good with four runs in the fourth and three each in the fifth and sixth.