Cardinals a potential suitor for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

The Arizona Cardinals currently have one of the worst wide receiver rooms in the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers have an unhappy receiver in Brandon Aiyuk, seeking a contract extension. While the Niners don’t want to, trading Aiyuk is a possibility.

While the Cardinals could draft a receiver with the fourth overall pick in the draft, there is the potential for trading back and missing out on the top receivers.

Because of that, the Cardinals are a team to watch to potentially be in the mix for trade talks for Aiyuk, writes Niners Wire managing editor Kyle Madson.

This is admittedly an extremely long shot given that trades within the division aren’t super common. Arizona has the No. 4 pick this year and the No. 27 selection from Houston. They’ll likely wind up picking the best WR in the class at the No. 4 spot after QBs go with the first three picks, but there’s a non-zero chance they trade back from four if a team wants to climb up to grab a QB. Depending on how far down Arizona trades they might still be able to draft a top WR. If they’re not able to swing those deals though, they could try and snag a proven commodity like Aiyuk in the trade market, even if it winds up costing them a heavy tax for playing in the NFC West.

Aiyuk played collegiately for Arizona State. He has developed into a true No. 1 receiver. He had 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023.

If the Cardinals miss out on the top receivers, trade back in the draft and have three first-round selections, it is viable to believe they could try and acquire him.

There are no reports of actual trade talks or reported interest in Aiyuk but he does match the type of player they need.

Would the Cardinals be a good trade partner? If they were not in the NFC West, it would make a lot of sense.

