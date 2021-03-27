New Cardinals post-free agency mock draft simulation with a trade in 1st

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jess Root
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

We have another week of free agency in the books and the Arizona Cardinals have nailed down a No. 1 cornerback, having agreed to a one-year deal with Malcolm Butler. How will this move affect the Cardinals’ strategy in the NFL draft next month?

We have a new mock draft simulation that goes a full seven rounds.

As with each simulation I have done in the last few weeks, it is to try and play out different scenarios with different priorities.

In this one, the goal is to trade back and address cornerback, running back and tight end. There are two trades to move back and the Cardinals go from having six picks to 10 overall.

Let’s go through the trades and the picks.


Trade 1: Moving down from No. 16 to No. 23

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets want to move up to the 16th pick and select quarterback Kyle Trask. I don't know why. They give up the 23rd pick, the 34th pick (a second-round pick) and the 107th pick (fourth round) to move up.

I don't believe this trade in real life would net that much, but it fits what I am trying to do. There were two trade requests made and this made the most sense.

Trade 2: Move down from No. 49 to No. 62

The Green Bay Packers have their eye on speedy Purdue receiver Rondale Moore and make a trade offer to move up to the Cardinals' pick at No. 49. They offer their second-round pick (No. 62 overall) and a fourth-rounder (No. 135) and a seventh-rounder (No. 256). After the two trades, the Cardinals end up with the following picks to work with.

  • Pick No. 23 (Round 1 - from Jets)

  • Pick No. 34 (Round 2 - from Jets)

  • Pick No. 62 (Round 2 - from Packers)

  • Pick No. 107 (Round 4 - from Jets)

  • Pick No. 135 (Round 4 - from Packers)

  • Pick No. 160 (Round 5)

  • Pick No. 223 (Round 6 - from Vikings in Mason Cole trade)

  • Pick No. 243 (Round 7)

  • Pick No. 247 (Round 7 - from Raiders in Rodney Hudson trade)

  • Pick No. 256 (Round 7 - from Packers)

Round 1: North Carolina RB Javonte Williams

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerbacks Patrick Surtain and Jaycee Horn are off the board, Caleb Farley is available but his recent need for back surgery puts him on the backburner. Between cornerback, running back and tight end, running back becomes the pick. Najee Harris is off the board, having gone 18th overall, so I can pick between Travis Etienne and Williams. Williams is the pick because of his size. He gives the Cardinals something different than Chase Edmonds. Etienne is more of a better, bigger-school version of Edmonds. Some make the argument that Williams should be RB1 in this draft class. I have a plan for cornerback, so don't worry.

Round 2: Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It is hard to find a tight end who can block well and has at least some upside in the passing game. Maxx Williams is great but his durability is a concern. Freiermuth gives the Cardinals both parts to the offense — the ability to block and the ability to do a little something in the passing game. Don't worry, I still have a plan at cornerback, even though Asante Samuel and Eric Stokes are still on the board.

Round 2: Stanford CB Paulson Adebo

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Here is my plan at cornerback. Adebo is the forgotten man in this draft class because he opted out of the 2020 season. There was a time when he was mocked to the Cardinals as a first-round pick. Adebo has a perfect frame for the NFL. He has good speed, running a 4.42-second 40 at his pro day. He is physical and he has incredible ball skills. In 22 games as a sophomore and a junior, he had eight interceptions and 27 pass breakups. He got his hands on a football more than once a game on average. He has the size, movement skills, instincts and ball skills to be very good. He could be the steal of the draft at cornerback.

Round 4: Washington CB Keith Taylor Jr.

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

I decide to double up at cornerback and stay in the Pac-12 to do it. Taylor has size at 6-2, 191 pounds. He does not have the ball skills Adebo has as he had no interceptions and 10 pass breakups in four years. He can play outside and perhaps a little inside. The Cardinals have traditionally been fans of Washington defensive backs, as they have Budda Baker, Byron Murphy and Zeke Turner, all of whom were DBs for the Huskies in college.

Round 4: UCLA DL Osa Odighizuwa

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Here I give the Cardinals another fourth-round defensive lineman from the Pac-12. They landed Leki Fotu last year and then doubled up with Rashard Lawrence. Odighizuwa was a handful for opposing offenses in the conference the last couple of seasons. Playing inside, he had 11.5 sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss in four seasons. He had a career-high four sacks last season in only seven games.

Round 5: South Dakota State WR Cade Johnson

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

I finally address wide receiver in the fifth round with Johnson. He was a standout at the Senior Bowl after not playing in 2020. In 2018 and 2019, he combined for 139 catches for 2,554 yards and 25 touchdowns. He is 5-10 and 186 pounds with solid speed, although it isn't game-breaking. He will likely play inside and can do something in the return game.

Round 6: UAB WR Austin Watkins

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

I double dip at receiver on Day 3. He has size, hands, ball skills, physicality and speed. In 21 games over the last two seasons, he caught 91 passes for 1,560 yards and nine touchdowns. He is 6-2 and 210 pounds.

Round 7: Arizona State S Aashari Crosswell

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Round 7 isn't about playing now. Crosswell has some upside as a safety in pass defense. He had six interceptions total in 2018 and 2019 before opting out of most of the 2020 season. He played on special teams in the season opener and then was suspended for something related to team conduct. But this gives the Cardinals another seventh-round Sun Devil to work with.

Round 7: Duke EDGE Chris Rumph

Rumph gives the Cardinals perhaps some pass-rushing oomph in the seventh round. He had 17.5 sacks in three seasons for Duke and increased his output each season, with a career-best eight in 2020. He also had 33 career tackles for loss. He is 6-3 and 235 pounds, so he has the length but is a little lean to play every down. He should be able to contribute on special teams immediately.

Round 7: LSU S JaCoby Stevens

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals actually recently met with Stevens. He should be great on special teams and can be a box safety in the pros. His best season for LSU was in 2019 when they won the national championship. He had 92 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks and three interceptions. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

Previous shows:

and

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Max Verstappen outpaces Lewis Hamilton to take pole position for F1 opener in Bahrain

    Max Verstappen outqualified Lewis Hamilton by nearly 0.4 seconds to win the pole position for the Formula One season opener in Bahrain.

  • How the 2021 QB class could make NFL draft history

    The 2021 NFL draft class could make history if quarterbacks come off the board as early and often as many expect

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Broncos, Patriots trade up for QBs

    See which top quarterbacks land with the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos after trades in this 2021 NFL mock draft

  • This 2021 mock draft has the Bears trading back into 1st round for a QB

    The Athletic's latest 2021 NFL mock draft has the Bears moving up for a quarterback at the end of Round 1.

  • How a search party, an unfavorable ruling and a missed 6-foot putt sunk Jordan Spieth on Saturday

    AUSTIN, Texas - For those who don't know anything about golf - and there were many rambling around the grounds at Austin Country Club on Saturday - it would have been hard to tell who won and who lost as Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar stepped off the ...

  • Powell scores 22 in Portland debut as Blazers topple Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) The Orlando Magic got a look at their harsh, new reality a night after trading away the core of their team, losing 112-105 on Friday to a Portland Trail Blazers squad without injured star guard Damian Lillard. Newly acquired guard Norman Powell scored 22 points and hit five 3-pointers in his Portland debut, and C.J. McCollum had seven of his 22 in the fourth quarter. ''This is what I expected (from Powell) because he knows how to play the game, he plays the way we play, he moves well without the ball, shoots 3s, he's in shape and he defends,'' Portland coach Terry Stotts said.

  • Torrey Craig with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors

    Torrey Craig (Phoenix Suns) with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors, 03/26/2021

  • Andrew Wiggins with a deep 3 vs the Atlanta Hawks

    Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Atlanta Hawks, 03/26/2021

  • For underrated Stipe Miocic, it’s all about winning and paying the bills

    Miocic isn't trying to scare any fans away, but if you’re not enamored with him for any reason, he’s not about to try to win you over.

  • Monk scores 32 as Hornets hold on to beat Heat 110-105

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Hornets coach James Borrego isn't sure what gets into Malik Monk when he steps on the floor against the Miami Heat, but he sure likes it. ''Hey whatever he eats or thinks about on Miami game days, just keep doing it,'' Borrego said. Monk diced up the Heat for the second time this season, scoring 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting as Charlotte handed Miami its sixth straight loss, 110-105 on Friday night.

  • Clippers trade Lou Williams to Hawks for Rajon Rondo

    Rondo returns to Los Angeles after playing with the Lakers last season.

  • Cardinals agree to deal with ex-Titans, ex-Patriots CB Malcolm Butler

    The former Super Bowl hero is the latest high-profile acquisition by the Cardinals.

  • What Geno Auriemma told Iowa phenom Caitlin Clark postgame

    Moments after UConn's Sweet 16 victory, Auriemma summoned Iowa's prized freshman for a postgame chat. Clark detailed the conversation in her news conference.

  • Celtics injury report: Evan Fournier won't make C's debut vs. Thunder

    Newly acquired guard Evan Fournier will not make his Boston Celtics debut Saturday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

  • Jalen Hurts named the winner of Eagles blockbuster trade with Dolphins

    Eagles second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the winner of the Eagles, Dolphins blockbuster deal by Pro Football Focus

  • Daniel Cormier: Francis Ngannou should ‘blitz’ Stipe Miocic for best chance to win at UFC 260

    Daniel Cormier breaks down the championship rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.

  • Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia claim unique spot in golfing history with back-to-back holes-in-one

    Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia both crashed out at the quarter-final stage of the WGC Match Play as the Americans re-emphasised their impressive depth ahead of this year’s Ryder Cup. But the European pair left Texas claiming a unique place in golfing folklore. Has a hole ever before witnessed back-to-back aces in professional competition? That was the question the statisticians were scrambling to answer as Fleetwood emulated Garcia’s hole-in-one on the fourth at Austin Country Club. There was a day between the shots on the par three, but that hardly diminishes the remarkable nature of this consecutive double feat. Garcia was on the fourth sudden-hole of his final group game on Friday, when, with Lee Westwood already on the green, the Spaniard watched his effort fly over the flag, before spinning back into the cup. "Well, 28 years on tour and I thought I’d seen everything. I hadn’t!" Westwood tweeted, after reflecting on Garcia’s walk-off shot. Westwood should have hung around. It was about to get weirder still. The National Hole-In-One Registry reports that the odds of two players playing together making aces on the same hole as 17million-1. To put that in perspective, the odds of getting struck by lightning are 960,000-1. Those odds are perhaps reduced because of the expertise of Fleetwood and Garcia, but even so… Westwood could not believe it, tweeting straight after Fleetwood’s shot: "Incredible! Amazing! Never seen anything like it! Oh wait!!!" It was a little over 14 hours after Garcia’s glory when Fleetwood was the very next pro to take on the hole, having gone one-up in the opening last-16 encounter against South African Dylan Frittelli. Of course, the hole was cut on a different part of the green and the tee had been put 19 yards back from Friday and was now playing 179 yards. Using a seven-iron to Garcia’s nine-iron, Fleetwood also flew the pin, employing the slope to bring it into the cup. If the outcome was eerily familiar then the celebration was the exact opposite. There was no acknowledgement from Fleetwood, just the merest of smirks.

  • Rick Pitino invited a Sweet 16 coach to Winged Foot — who didn’t know its prominence

    Pitino invited a certain Sweet 16 coach to come to Winged Foot Golf Club, but the coach didn't know of the course's importance.

  • Predictions for Saturday's NCAA Tournament men's basketball Sweet 16 games

    The NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 is usually when March Madness becomes less mad on the road to the Final Four. But will that be the case this year?

  • Cowboys News: Jersey numbers to free agents, LBs don’t matter, McCarthy talks Dak

    Mike McCarthy's presser continues to be dissected, Dan Quinn gets put on notice and new members of the Cowboys vie for jersey numbers.