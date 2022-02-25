Cardinals positional needs and review: Tight ends

The Arizona Cardinals are in the offseason and are evaluating what to do to improve and address the roster in 2022 after an improved but still very disappointing 2021 season.

Over the next several days, we will look at each position group, how it did in 2021, who is on the roster moving forward and what the Cardinals need at the position moving forward.

We now look at the tight end position. We have already addressed quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

2021 season

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The season began with Maxx Williams playing the best football of his career. His career-high in receptions was 32 as a rookie. He had 16 in his first five games before suffering a big hit to the knee, tearing his ACL. It ended his season.

The Cardinals then traded for Zach Ertz, who had almost immediate rapport with quarterback Kyler Murray. Ertz, in 11 games, caught 56 passes for 574 yards and two touchdowns.

Darrell Daniels and Demetrius Harris combined for four catches for 10 yards.

Roster outlook

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The cupboard is almost bare at this position.

Darrell Daniels, unrestricted free agent

Zach Ertz, unrestricted free agent

Demetrius Harris, unrestricted free agent

Maxx Williams, unrestricted free agent

Alex Ellis, signed futures deal

Bernhard Seikovits, signed futures deal

David Wells, signed futures deal

Deon Yelder, signed futures deal

2022 needs

Offseason need: Critical

The Cardinals need a starting tight end, a No. 2 tight end and depth tight ends.

Ertz should be a priority and Williams could be. However, Williams is 28 years old and could be seeking his biggest payday after his start to last season, entering the prime of his career.

Can they sign both? It would make that room excellent, but it is unlikely.

Beyond that, it really doesn’t matter who the third and fourth guys are on the roster.

Ellis and Yelder have some NFL experience, but could be, at best, their blocking TE.

