Cardinals positional needs and review: Specialists

The Arizona Cardinals are in the offseason and are evaluating what to do to improve and address the roster in 2021.

As we have done previously with the quarterback, running back, wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line positions, as well as inside and outside linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties we will look at each position group, how it did in 2020, who is on the roster moving forward, and what the Cardinals need at the position moving forward.

Next up are the specialists.





2020 season

The 2020 season was marked by kicker Zane Gonzalez' inconsistencies. After a stellar 2019 season, he struggled with kicks that mattered. He missed six field goals all season and five were from 40-49 yards. Two were potential game-winning kicks in the final minutes and one was a potential game-tying kick. He injured his back and finished the season on injured reserve, while Mike Nugent filled in, making seven of eight field goals and all of his extra points attempts. Punter Andy Lee was mostly solid, though he had more bad punts than he had in several seasons. His punting average of 44.8 yards was the lowest of his career since 2006.

Roster outlook

Aaron Brewer: signed through 2021, $1.24 million cap hit in 2021

Zane Gonzalez: Released ahead off free agency, would have been unrestricted free agent

Andy Lee: Unrestricted free agent

Brett Maher: Signed futures deal for 2021

Mike Nugent: Unrestricted free agent

Offseason needs

2021 offseason need: Critical

The Cardinals have no punter under contract and the kicker they do have under contract didn't play in 2020. The Cardinals have not ruled out re-signing Gonzalez but it likely would not be for the more than $3 million they paid him last year. After giving him no competition, that will not happen this season. They also must add a punter. They could go with the rookie route and sign a journeyman. There are also some veteran punters available in free agency. Brewer will be back and the other two positions very possibly could be new. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

