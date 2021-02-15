Cardinals positional needs and review: Offensive line

The Arizona Cardinals are in the offseason and are evaluating what to do to improve and address the roster in 2021.

As we have done previously with the quarterback, running back and wide receiver positions, we will look at each position group, how it did in 2020, who is on the roster moving forward and what the Cardinals need at the position moving forward.

Next up is the offensive line.





2020 season

If you look at some of the raw offensive numbers, the line played better. After Kyler Murray was sacked more than any other player in the league as a rookie, Cardinals quarterbacks were only sacked 29 times in 2020. They had the seventh-best rushing offense in the league in terms of yards and were ninth in yards per rush. They had great tackle play from D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum. Humphries developed into one of the best in the league and deserved a Pro Bowl selection. Beachum was solid. Left guard Justin Pugh had nine penalties but only allowed one sack. Mason Cole was uneven at center and right guard went from J.R. Sweezy to Justin Murray.

Roster outlook

Kelvin Beachum: Unrestricted free agent Mason Cole: Signed through 2021, $2.37 million cap hit Lamont Gaillard: Signed through 2022, $897,000 cap hit in 2021 Max Garcia: Unrestricted free agent D.J. Humphries: Signed through 2022, $19.93 million cap hit in 2021 Josh Jones: Signed through 2023, $1.1 million cap hit in 2021 Joshua Miles: Signed through 2023, $869,000 cap hit in 2021 Justin Murray: Signed through 2022, $2.33 million cap hit in 2021 Justin Pugh: Signed through 2022, cap hit of $11.25 million in 2021 J.R. Sweezy: Unrestricted free agent Shaq Calhoun: Futures deal for 2021 Sean Harlow: Futures deal for 2021 Koda Martin: Futures deal for 2021

Offseason needs

Offseason need: Minimal-moderate

Offseason need: Minimal-moderate

The fact of the matter is they are in good shape personnel-wise for 2021. They have a left tackle. They have Marcus Gilbert and Josh Jones to battle at right tackle. Pugh is under contract. So is Cole. Justin Murray appears slated to start. Unless they want to make a splash, which might be hard with their cap situation, they could be set among starters. Gaillard returns and there is youth. They could use another veteran interior lineman to replace Max Garcia. Pugh has come up as a possible cap causality or trade chip, but the cost of dead money plus new salary to upgrade might not make sense. If they could add someone young and inexpensive who plays at the same level, that would be ideal but that's not easy to do. Could they get better? Yes, but the situation is far from dire.

