Cardinals positional needs and preview: Offensive line

The Arizona Cardinals are in the offseason and are evaluating what to do to improve and address the roster in 2022 after an improved but still very disappointing 2021 season.

Over the next several days, we will look at each position group, how it did in 2021, who is on the roster moving forward and what the Cardinals need at the position moving forward.

We now look at the offensive line. We have already addressed quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end.

2021 season

This season was marred by injuries and missed time.

The big acquisition of the offseason was center Rodney Hudson. Brian Winters was signed and set to be the starting right guard.

Hudson was great but Winters was released one week into the season and right guard was a mix of second-year pro Josh Jones and veteran Max Garcia.

The line was great early on. The run game was strong. Kyler Murray was well protected.

Then injuries and COVID hit.

They had 10 different starting offensive lines. The only lineman to play every games was Jones, but he did not start every game, as he got benched in favor of Max Garcia midseason.

D.J. Humphries missed a game with COVID. Justin Pugh missed three with injuries. Rodney Hudson missed three games with an injury and two with COVID. Max Garcia missed two with injuries. Kelvin Beachum missed a pair when he was injured.

By the end of the season, the line was a problem. Murray was pressured more and the running game was not as effective.

Jones struggled late in the year. Garcia, who was named a Pro Bowl alternate, saw his play decline.

Humphries was an injury replacement to the Pro Bowl for his first trip.

So it wasn’t all bad.

Roster outlook

The Cardinals have almost all their linemen under contract for next season.

D.J. Humphries, signed through 2022, $19.3M cap hit

Justin Pugh, signed through 2022, $11.85M cap hit

Rodney Hudson, signed through 2023, $12.61M cap hit

Max Garcia, unrestricted free agent

Kelvin Beachum, signed through 2022, $2.43M cap hit

Josh Jones, signed through 2023, $1.32M cap hit

Sean Harlow, signed through 2022, $965K cap hit

Marcus Henry, signed through 2022, $825K cap hit

Josh Miles, signed through 2022, $984K cap hit

Justin Murray, signed through 2022, $2.63M cap hit

Danny Isidora, signed futures deal

Eric Smith, signed futures deal

Koda Martin, signed futures deal

Questions for the offseason

The first question is whether they will make any salary-saving moves. Pugh is one player who could be cut.

Will Justin Murray return to health?

Will Josh Jones make important strides? The Cardinals are counting on him having a role.

Will they address the line in the draft?

2022 needs

Offseason need: Moderate-high

The Cardinals probably won’t do anything to address the two tackle positions or center.

Humphries could get a contract extension.

The questions are all at guard. Will they bring back Pugh or look to cut cost/upgrade? What about right guard? Will they count on Jones and Murray or will they look to bring in a veteran to start?

Garcia probably will be allowed to sign elsewhere, especially if he can land a multi-year deal.

We will see if they try and make a splash at guard once free agency begins.

