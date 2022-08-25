Cardinals make plays in joint practice with Titans

The Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans held a joint practice Wednesday in Nashville, changing things up from the day-to-day monotony of practicing against their own teammates.

The two teams face one another Saturday night in their final preseason game and did some competitive one-on-one work and some 11-on-11 in a two-minute drill.

There were a few big plays made by the Cardinals in the practice.

One-handed TD catch by DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins won’t get to play in the season opener and won’t play in the preseason finale, so when the competition ramped up against another team, Hopkins stepped up to show he is still one of the most dominant players in the league.

Byron Murphy end zone INT

The two-minute drill ended with Murphy, the Cardinals’ top cornerback, making an end-zone interception. It was not his only interception of the day.

Long Andy Isabella TD catch

Andy Isabella just caught a bomb from Jarrett Guarantano for a TD in 7v7. Tre Avery was in coverage. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 24, 2022

Receiver Andy Isabella, battling to make the roster, had a long TD catch throw from Jarrett Guarantano.

Other takeaways

Observations from joint practice:

-Hop made a couple nice 1-handed catches in 1-ON-1s

-new LG Cody Ford in with first team

–#Titans couldn’t block Zach Allen

-Isaiah Simmons coming off the edge, slot corner and safety. Just broke up a pass in center field. @12SportsAZ — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 24, 2022

