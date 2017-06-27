For the Cardinals to make the playoffs again, they'll need to hit their way to the postseason

ST. LOUIS — Despite appearances for almost the past two decades, winning is not a birthright in St. Louis. A season that began with top pitching prospect Alex Reyes blowing out his elbow and a hacking scandal costing the Cardinals their first-round pick has grown darker. St. Louis is 35–40, the 49th Cardinals team to lose at least 40 of its first 75 games. None of the previous 39 such teams made the playoffs.

It is no longer early, not even in a National League Central that has made mediocrity a virtue, and one in which the Cubs have real problems. St. Louis’ NL-best streak of nine straight years is in jeopardy. The direction of the season may be determined in the 30 games between tonight and the July 31 trade deadline.

In those 30 games, St. Louis is not suddenly going to become a good baserunning team, nor a good defensive team. Its starting pitching, which has been as healthy any team in baseball, has been decent, but not apt to get better, either.

So on Saturday I presented my theory to St. Louis manager Mike Matheny about how the Cardinals could possibly play their way back into winning baseball: they have to hit their way out of their three-month doldrums. Their offense is the one phase of their game that has the biggest gap between performance and potential.

“I see this team with a lot of fight,” Matheny said. “We’ve been right in the thick of things over the years, and there’s no reason why that can’t happen again. I agree. There’s more there offensively.”

In the next two days the Cardinals promptly scored eight runs in back-to-back games for the first time all year. With the tighter baseball, you have to hit in today’s game. You have to hit home runs to win ballgames. Winning without them is so hard that the winning percentage in games without a home run is just 30%. The Cardinals are 11th in the league in runs per game, as low as they have been ranked in the past two decades. Stephen Piscotty, Randal Grichuk, Yadier Molina and Aledmys Diaz should all be better. Kolten Wong will help when he gets off the DL.

Here’s the problem, though, in thinking that St. Louis will get much better: it’s a bagel of a lineup. There is a hole in the middle. The Cardinals have nobody who ever has driven in 90 runs in a season. It’s a cast of complementary hitters, and too-heavily righthanded. “We can be better, no doubt,” said one team source. “But there’s a reason why we are where we are. Look at the team we were supposed to be. Our third baseman [Jhonny Peralta] is gone, our three hitter from last year [Matt Holliday] is gone, our leftfielder [Grichuk] has been in the minors and our lefthanded bat [Matt Adams] is gone.”

Last Saturday the Cardinals started five players who never have played a full season in the majors. They have been relying on Tommy Pham, who has played 809 minor league games, and Jose Martinez, who three years ago was toiling in independent ball for the Rockford Aviators.

To worsen matters, St. Louis runs into more unnecessary outs on the bases than any team in baseball. They made 62 outs in non-force plays in their first 72 games. Attempting to address the problem, Matheny has his players reading balls off the bat during batting practice as if it were a game situation.

“Same stuff you see in high school and college,” Matheny said. “The guys have taken ownership. I say, ‘Tell me what you guys need to work on.’ And the number one thing I hear is, ‘I need to work at being better on the bases.’ They’re really doing a nice job working on that. What I see are guys putting forth the effort every day.”

Piscotty, for instance, made mistakes due to an over-abundance of caution. So last Friday, in an attempt to be more aggressive, he took off from first base thinking a line drive would fall into rightfield for a hit. It was caught by Pittsburgh rightfielder Gregory Polanco, leading to an easy double play.

“We can be a better defensive team and a better baserunning team,” Matheny said. “But when you’re scoring runs it covers up a lot of the shortcomings. Right now we’re like a lot of teams: we have a lot of young players. Diaz and Pham and [Paul] DeJong and Kolten when he comes back, and even Piscotty is young. When you have young hitters you have some inconsistencies.”

The Cardinals need more games like Sunday, when Grichuk returned from his minor league exile to swat a big home run, and Molina rapped out three hits against Pittsburgh. Grichuk blasted an encore homer the next day. For now Matheny is going with Piscotty and Grichuk or Jedd Gyorko as his three-four hitters. Piscotty is 26 and is hitting .254 with less power than he showed as a rookie. He hasn’t homered at Busch Stadium since last September. Grichuk is 25 and has a career on-base percentage of .298 with too much swing-and-miss in his game.

