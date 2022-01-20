Cardinals’ playoff game defensive snap counts and observations

In the Arizona Cardinals’ 34-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the NFL playoffs to end their season, the defense was on the field for a total of 60 snaps.

How was that playing time divided up?

Let’s take a look at each player in each position group to see what we can learn from it.

Defensive line

Allen played a little less than normal, which is probably because of the return of Watt, who played roughly what we all likely expected from him.

Outside linebacker

It was more or less the Jones and Golden show. Rookie Zaven Collins also saw time at outside linebacker, but since he is an inside linebacker.

Inside linebacker

Jordan Hicks, 60; Tanner Vallejo, 38; Isaiah Simmons, 19; Zaven Collins, 8

Here is where things get interesting. Collins’ eight snaps should come as no surprise by now. But Vallejo getting more playing time than Simmons is puzzling. Vallejo was used in base downs for defending the run.

Simmons played in sub packages.

Kliff Kingsbury revealed Tuesday that it was part of the game plan.

Cornerback

Byron Murphy, 60; Marco Wilson, 51; Kevin Peterson, 32

They only used three cornerbacks and did not need to play much nickel because the Rams were able to stay in base a lot to run the ball. It was Wilson’s first action since his shoulder injury.

Safety

Jalen Thompson, 58; Budda Baker, 44; Chris Banjo, 6

Baker played less because of his scary injury. That is why Banjo got snaps. There were some plays with only one safety or no safeties on the field.

