Cardinals players won’t practice during bye week

The Arizona Cardinals finally have their bye week in Week 13. While teams do sometimes hold practices during the bye week, the Cardinals will not.

Following their loss on Sunday, they came in for film and corrections on Monday and they don’t have to come back to the facility until next Monday.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury gave some details of the plan for the bye week.

“We’ll have kind of a Zoom meeting (Tuesday) and then they’ll be off through the weekend,” he said.

The Zoom meeting is “just an NFL mandatory meeting.”

As for the rest of the time, the players will be expected to follow a program to stay in shape but Kingsbury said they will “just get away.”

Following Sunday’s game, safety Budda Baker said the goal and message for the players for the bye is “rest, recover, rejuvenate and get ready for these last five weeks.”

In years past, coaches have taken advantage of the bye to do more competitive drills and starters vs. starters. Not this year.

“Five, six or seven (days off) — we vary based upon when it happened in the season,” Kingsbury explained. “This (is) late in the season after Week 12. This is the first time we’ve had it this late, so we felt like that was the appropriate number.”

The next time they hit the practice field, it will be Monday and they will start to prepare for the New England Patriots.

