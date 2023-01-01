Cardinals players to watch in Week 17 vs. Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Atlanta Falcons Sunday in Week 17. They are 4-11 and have lost five straight games and seven of their last eight. They are starting their fourth different quarterback in four weeks. This week it is David Blough.

They are underdogs on the road against a team that last lost four straight games and six of its last seven.

But even still, there are players to watch in this matchup.

QB David Blough

Blough is making his first start ever with the Cardinals after only being signed the week of last week’s game.

It is his sixth career start and he has not yet won in the NFL. He has four career touchdown passes.

RB James Conner

The Falcons have an atrocious run defense and Conner has been playing very well over the last five weeks. He has scored at least one touchdown in five straight games.

He is averaging 4.9 yards per carry over his last four games.

WR Greg Dortch

Dortch had 10 catches last week and 123 total yards from scrimmage and is finally getting consistent playing time late in the season. He is sure to get a lot of playing time on Sunday as DeAndre Hopkins is out.

See if he can keep up his productive play.

DE J.J. Watt

Watt announced he will retire after the season but is playing extremely well. He is half a sack from 10, which would give him his first double-digit sack total since 2018 and give him $1 million in incentives for the season.

LB Isaiah Simmons

With Budda Baker out, Simmons will see some time at safety in addition to his role in the slot and at linebacker.

