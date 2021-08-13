Cardinals players to watch in preseason opener

The Arizona Cardinals have a football game tonight. 716 days after their last preseason game in 2019, they will host the Dallas Cowboys Friday night. Check out all the info for watching or listening to the game.

There was no preseason in 2020 because of the pandemic. While the pandemic is still going on, football will happen.

The Cardinals will play many of their starters in this game but won’t likely play for long, and some players will get starters playing time because five players, including running back James Conner and tight end Darrell Daniels, are currently on the COVID list.

However, there are a number of players for whom this game is very important.

Who are the players to watch in the Cardinals’ preseason opener tonight?

LBs Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons

Simmons got only 376 defensive snaps his rookie season and didn't have a preseason, and when he played last season, he had veteran Jordan Hicks next to him. This year, the Cardinals' two starting inside linebackers will be their last two first-round draft picks. We want to know what they will look like in their snaps with the starters.

QB Chris Streveler

Colt McCoy is expected to be the Cardinals' backup quarterback but Streveler had that job last season. He was a rookie last year and, other than a couple of snaps early in the season, his only playing time came in Week 17 when Kyler Murray got hurt against the No. 1 defense in the league. It didn't go well. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has raved about the future of Streveler as a quarterback in the league, so to see how he looks in the preseason will be fun to see.

RB Eno Benjamin

Benjamin's rookie season was one of the casualties of the pandemic. He was inactive for every game last season. He needed the preseason to show what he can do. The word is now that he is making strides in the classroom, in pass protection and on special teams. He will be on display Friday night and should get a ton of playing time. We all want to see how he looks getting to play in a game for the first time since he was at Arizona State.

OL Josh Jones

Jones is in the mix for the starting right guard job but is considered a longshot. However, the 2020 third-round pick will be in the starting lineup because Brian Winters and Justin Murray are both out with undisclosed injuries. He was a left tackle in college and is listed as the Cardinals' backup right tackle. Some believed he was worthy of a first-round pick last year. Now we get to see him in action.

OL Josh Miles

According to OL coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler, Miles has been the team's most improved lineman this year so far. He is in Year 3. He is long, athletic and physical. He will play most of the gam at left tackle.

CBs Marco Wilson and Tay Gowan

Wilson and Gowan are two of the Cardinals' draft picks this year. There was real buzz about the potential of both. Wilson has even gotten some first-team reps in camp. Gowan, though, is buried on the depth chart. He hasn't played in a game since 2019 because he opted out of the 2020 season in college.

LB Evan Weaver

Weaver was college Defensive Player of the Year but missed out on the preseason last year to show what he can do in a game. He didn't even make the team last year. He is a gamer -- not in the sense he plays video games -- he shows up on tape in games, while practice isn't his best stuff because you don't go full speed most of the time. Against backups, he should thump a few guys Friday night.

OLB Victor Dimukeje

The sixth-round pick is currently buried on the depth chart. We need to see him show some pass-rushing skills against backups and players battling for a roster spot.

