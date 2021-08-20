Cardinals players to watch in their preseason game vs. Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals have their second preseason game beginning at 5 p.m. Arizona time tonight. They defeated the Dallas Cowboys last week 19-16 and had several players stand out for good and bad.

More of the starters will play tonight but it is likely that most of the game will be played by backups and players battling for a spot on the roster.

Who are the players to watch tonight?

We give you them below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





WR A.J. Green

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

He sat out the preseason opener with an injury. He is likely to play. We get our first look against an opponent to see if he still has something left in the tank. He has looked great so far in training camp.

OL Josh Jones

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

With Justin Murray and Brian Winters out, Jones will continue to get a lot of work at right guard. He has been in the mix for that starting job, although perhaps was the longest shot of the three players in contention. His performance could give the Cardinals a nice dilemma.

RB Eno Benjamin

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Benjamin was a big bright spot last week. Now we have to see if he can keep it up. Plus, we want to see if he can also be a consistent contributor on special teams or win a return job.

RB Jonathan Ward

Patrick Breen-The Republic

He injured his ankle last week and didn't look great. He needs to flash some in his play.

CB Marco Wilson

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The play of the fourth-round pick against the Cowboys opened eyes. He was physical and showed the ability to close out quickly. He broke up a pair of passes. A second strong game in a row gets exciting, especially if he gets some time against the Chiefs starters.

Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The truth is eyes will be on them every game because of their youth and how much the Cardinals are counting on them. Collins had the tackle for loss on the second play of the game. We will see if there are any flashy plays again.

1

1