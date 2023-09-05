New Cardinals players get uniform numbers

The Arizona Cardinals have added several new players to their roster over the last couple of weeks. They traded for quarterback Josh Dobbs and acquired six players last week on waiver claims.

They have their uniform numbers now.

Read on to find out what they got.

QB Josh Dobbs: No. 9

Dobbs already practiced last week so he had his number.

He has worn a different number with each team. He wore No. 5 with the Steelers, No. 15 with the Browns and No. 11 with the Titans.

He wore No. 11 in college. He gets No. 9 with the Cardinals.

TE Elijah Higgins: No. 84

OL Trystan Colon: No. 63

Colon has worn No. 63 every year since he joined the Ravens in 2020.

OL Keith Ismael: No. 60

Ismael wore No. 67 for the 49ers but wore No. 60 for Washington and in college at Cincinnati.

OL Ilm Manning: No. 73

Manning wore No. 60 while with the 49ers. He wore No. 75 in college at Hawaii.

OL Carter O'Donnell: No. 61

O’Donnell gets to wear the number he wore while with the Colts.

CB Starling Thomas: No. 24

