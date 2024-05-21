Cardinals play the Orioles leading series 1-0

Baltimore Orioles (29-16, second in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (21-26, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (0-0, 2.63 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Cardinals: Lance Lynn (1-2, 4.17 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -148, Cardinals +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

St. Louis is 21-26 overall and 9-12 at home. The Cardinals are 13-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Baltimore is 29-16 overall and 12-6 on the road. The Orioles have a 19-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Gorman leads the Cardinals with seven home runs while slugging .385. Ivan Herrera is 14-for-33 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has seven doubles, nine home runs and 28 RBI while hitting .304 for the Orioles. Jordan Westburg is 12-for-38 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .285 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by five runs

Orioles: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.