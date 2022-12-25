Cardinals play on Christmas for 4th time

The Arizona Cardinals face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night on Christmas Day. It is the fourth time they have played a game on Christmas.

It is the Buccaneers’ Christmas debut.

Arizona is 1-2 on Christmas Day.

How have the Cardinals done in their previous Christmas games?

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





2021: Colts 22, Cardinals 16

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals played just a season ago on Christmas. They faced a shorthanded Colts squad.

Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes and Jonathan Taylor rushed for 108 yards.

The Colts built a 22-13 lead and the Cardinals tried to rally but failed.

2010: Cardinals 27, Cowboys 26

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals built a 14-0 lead on two pick-sixes. Cowboys quarterback Jon Kitna was injured and Stephen McGee came into the game, while the Cardinals had rookie John Skelton start.

The Cowboys rallied to take a 26-24 lead with 1:42 left but missed the extra point.

Arizona only had 271 total yards of offense but Skelton led a last-minute game-winning drive with a fourth-down throw to Larry Fitzgerald, and Jay Feely hit a 48-yard game-winning field goal with five seconds left in the game.

1995: Cowboys 37, Cardinals 13

James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys jumped out to a 24-0 lead as Troy Aikman had 350 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

The only touchdown the Cardinals scored was 48-yard pick six by cornerback Aeneas Williams.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire