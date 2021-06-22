Cardinals play 5 games against NFL’s top interior defenders in 2021

The Arizona Cardinals, like every team in the NFL, will face top players at every position over the course of the season. In terms of interior defensive linemen, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar ranked the top 11 interior defenders in the league entering this coming season.

The Cardinals will face four of them in a total of five games. What teams and what players are they?

Check them out below.

Los Angeles Rams, Week 4, Week 14: No. 1 Aaron Donald

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Cardinals are used to facing Donald. They have faced him 14 times in his career and will do so twice this coming season, as they always do. In 14 games against the Cardinals, Donald has 47 tackles, 12 sacks and 25 quarterback hits. He is a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, a seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time first-team All-Pro. He had 45 tackles and 13.5 sacks in 2020.

Indianapolis Colts, Week 16: No. 4 DeForest Buckner

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals will face Buckner and the Colts in Week 16 on Christmas night in prime time. In his first season with the Colts last year after four with the San Francisco 49ers, he was a first-team All-Pro for the first time. He had 58 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 26 QB hits and a pair of forced fumbles. In seven career games against the Cardinals, Buckner has 20 tackles, four sacks and 12 QB hits.

Green Bay Packers, Week 8: No. 5 Kenny Clark

Clark comes in at No. 5. The Cardinals will host the Packers in Week 8 in a Thursday night game. Clark doesn't have the gaudy numbers or multiple Pro Bowls -- he has been selected to the Pro Bowl once and has never been a first-team All-Pro -- but he is a quality player. In 2020, he had 42 tackles and two sacks. He has faced the Cardinals once in his career and had seven tackles in that game, but no sacks or QB hits.

Story continues

Chicago Bears, Week 13: No. 11 Akiem Hicks

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals will face Hicks and the Bears in Chicago after the bye week in December. Like Clark, he has only been a Pro Bowler once and he only had 3.5 sacks in 2020, although he did knock down quarterbacks 21 times and collect 49 tackles. He hasn't been particularly productive in three career games against the Cardinals. In three games, he has five tackles, a sacks, three QB hits and a forced fumble.

