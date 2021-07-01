Cardinals to play 3 games vs. NFL’s top tight ends

The Arizona Cardinals do not have one of the top tight ends in the NFL, but they do face some of them. Of the 11 top tight ends in the NFL, as ranked by Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield, the Cardinals will face two of them. One of them they will face twice.

Who are they? Read on.

Weeks 5 & 9, San Francisco 49ers: No. 1 George Kittle

Kittle is the league's best tight end and, since he is the NFC West, the Cardinals face him twice a year. In seven career games against Arizona, Kittle has 29 receptions, 417 yards and one touchdown.

Week 15, Detroit Lions: No. 7 T.J. Hockenson

This will be the third year in a row the Cardinals face Hockenson. Who can forget his NFL debut against them in 2019? He had six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown. He added four receptions for 53 yards last season.

