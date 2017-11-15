Cardinals plan to move Dexter Fowler to the corner outfield

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak flew to Las Vegas to meet with outfielder Dexter Fowler in person. Mozeliak told the veteran that the club wants to move him from center field to an outfield corner in an effort to improve the overall defense in the outfield.

Fowler, 31, has never been known as an above-average defender, but he has played in center for all but one of 9,240 2/3 defensive innings in his career. So, it’s a big change. With Fowler out of center, the Cardinals plan to shift Tommy Pham over to center. Defensive metrics seem to agree that Pham is a significantly above-average defender.

Mozeliak told Fowler that the organization has no plans to trade him. Fowler has four years and $58 million remaining on his five-year, $82.5 million contract.

Goold also notes in his column that Matt Carpenter could be “an everyday player without an everyday position.” Carpenter mostly played first base last season, but did spend over 100 innings at second and third base as well.

Follow @Baer_Bill