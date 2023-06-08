Cardinals plan on looking different on offense every week

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has been preaching adaptability as one of his core philosophies for the team moving forward. He believes in being flexible offensively and defensively.

He was asked on Wednesday what he likes about offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and his offensive scheme and, if what he says ultimately holds true, it will be hard top predict what they will do from week to week.

“He stresses out a defense,” Gannon said. “He can adapt to who he is playing.

“We will look different each and every week by who we have playing, who they have playing. I think he does a really good job of tailor-fitting the offense to who is out there for us, all 11 positions, not just the quarterback position.”

How they look with potentially Colt McCoy at quarterback in Week 1 should look different than with Kyler Murray back in the lineup sometime later.

This makes things potentially more difficult for the offensive players, although how they make their plans from game to game will certainly fall within the general offensive philosophy.

It will also make them much more difficult to prepare for.

That, ultimately, is what Gannon wants.

