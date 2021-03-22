Cardinals plan on keeping Justin Pugh at LG

It would appear that four of the Arizona Cardinals’ five starting offensive line jobs are set. D.J. Humphries will man left tackle again. Newly acquired Rodney Hudson will start at center and Kelvin Beachum returns to right tackle after signing a new two-year contract.

Comments by general manager Steve Keim on Monday suggest that left guard is also secure. It appears Justin Pugh will be the starter there for the third straight year.

“I do see Justin as our left guard and I think he had one of his best seasons as a pro last year,” Keim told reporters on Monday in a virtual press conference. “He played extremely consistent. I’m really excited about what he did for us on the field.”

Pugh is still under contract with two years remaining left on his deal, but there has been speculation about his future. Whether as a potential cap casualty or as a trade candidate, Pugh has been named among the ways for the Cardinals could save money against the salary cap. His cap number is as much as $11.25 million this coming season and had they cut or traded him, it would have saved $7 million against the cap, which the Cardinals could use to add a cornerback or two, a position with a lot of uncertainty still.

It doesn’t make sense to trade Pugh or cut him at this point for a number of reasons.

One is simply for football reasons. Keim has now said on multiple occasions that Pugh played good football for them last season. They have made great efforts to improve the offensive line for quarterback Kyler Murray.

The other is for monetary reasons.

At this point, the Cardinals have now committed $750,000 to Pugh this year. $250,000 of his salary is fully guaranteed. He was also due a $500,000 roster bonus today contractually. If they were going to cut or trade him, it needed to have happened last week. By trading him, they would not be on the hook for the guaranteed salary but their cap relief would be reduced by $500,000 for simply waiting too long.

Story continues

Cutting him now doesn’t make sense. The Cardinals are not in the habit of cutting players they just gave half a million dollars to and also do not typically cut players they will have to pay anyway.

Dead money against the cap is one thing. Paying actual money to someone to not work is another. It is likely one of the reasons quarterback Brett Hundley remained on the roster all last season despite never being active for a single game. Almost his entire salary was guaranteed. He was worth more on the roster as a veteran in the locker room than on the street being paid $750,000 for nothing.

It might not make sense for many but the fact of the matter is that the Cardinals appear to have always intended on having Pugh in the lineup in 2021.

List

2021 Cardinals free agent tracker: Additions, departures, re-signings, tenders, trades

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



