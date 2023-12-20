Cardinals place TE Geoff Swaim, ILB Josh Woods on injured reserve

The Cardinals placed tight end Geoff Swaim and inside linebacker Josh Woods on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

Swaim has a calf injury that will end his season.

The Cardinals also have Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins and Blake Whiteheart as players at the position on the active roster. Swaim, used mainly as a blocker, finished the season with 10 catches for 94 yards.

"We feel good about Trey and Higgy, and we've got Blake ready to go," coach Jonathan Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team website. "Whoever is out there, they’ll be ready."

Woods, who has an unknown injury that will end his season, was wearing the green dot helmet on defense, relaying the play calls on defense since Kyzir White went on IR.

The Cardinals have Krys Barnes, Owen Pappoe and special teamer Ezekiel Turner at inside linebacker. Woods is third on the team with 61 tackles, with half a sack, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass defensed.

The Cardinals replaced Swaim and Woods on the active roster by signing inside linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams from the practice squad, and they signed tight end Travis Vokolek from the Ravens' practice squad.

The Cardinals also made several practice squad moves, releasing wide receiver Daniel Arians and signing tight end John Samuel Shenker and inside linebacker Davion Taylor.