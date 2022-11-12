Cardinals place Rodney Hudson on IR, sign kicker before game vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals announced a few roster moves on the even of their Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

They activated safety Charles Washington from injured reserve, giving them one of their best special teams players back. He had not played at all yet this season.

After missing five games already with a knee injury, the Cardinals placed center Rodney Hudson on injured reserve. He will miss at least the next four games. The earliest he can return is in when the Cardinals host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christman evening.

To round out their 53-man roster, they signed kicker Tristen Vizcaino, suggesting that Matt Prater, questionable for the game with a hip injury and an illness, might not be able to play.

The Cardinals also elevated offensive lineman Rashaad Coward from the practice squad, suggesting that left tackle D.J. Humphries, questionable to play with a back injury, might not be able to play.

With no cornerbacks addition, it appears that Byron Murphy, questionable with a back injury, could be set to play.

