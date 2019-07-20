Cardinals place Robert Nkemdiche, Charles Clay, four others on PUP

The Cardinals placed six players on the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Saturday.

Arizona moved tight end Charles Clay (knee), defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche (knee), offensive lineman Max Garcia (knee), linebacker Brooks Reed (hip), cornerback Brandon Williams (back) and linebacker Dante Booker (knee) to PUP. The players are eligible to come off the list at any time.

Nkemdiche and Garcia both tore an anterior cruciate ligament last season, so they will continue to rehab when training camp opens.

The Cardinals also signed defensive lineman Sterling Bailey, who has spent time with the Colts, Seahawks, Vikings, Buccaneers and Panthers since entering the league in 2016. The Cardinals cut offensive lineman Will Holden and rookie defensive lineman Immanuel Turner.

Arizona has two openings on its 90-player roster after cutting Desmond Harrison earlier this week. It is expected to seek offensive tackle depth.