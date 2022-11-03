Cardinals place RB Darrel Williams on IR with hip injury

The Arizona Cardinals took another hit to their running back room. Just days after running back Darrel Williams returned from a knee injury to play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, he was placed on injured reserve.

He was a non-participant in the Cardinals’ walkthrough on Wednesday, appearing on the first injury report of the week and, according to the team site’s Darren Urban, was seen using crutches.

Williams must now miss at least four games before he can return.

In six games he has played this season, he has rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 4.9 yards per attempt, and he four catches for nine yards.

