Cardinals place QB Colt McCoy on IR, make other roster moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced some roster moves ahead of their first regular Wednesday practice of the season. They placed a player on injured reserve, signed another from the practice squad and made other practice squad moves.

QB Colt McCoy to IR

McCoy will have to miss at least the first four games of the seas with this move. The backup quarterback has been limited since the beginning of August with arm soreness. The team did not disclose the nature of the injury but it presumably is related to that.

QB Trace McSorley signed to active roster

To replace McCoy on the active roster, the Cardinals signed McSorley from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, making him Kyler Murray’s backup.

McSorley is in his second season with the team and started all three preseason games this year.

QB Jarrett Guarantano signed to practice squad

Guarantano was with the team during the offseason and preseason but was released before the start of the season. With McSorley getting signed to the active roster, the Cardinals re-signed Guarantano to the practice squad and he will presumably run the scout team offense.

WR Jontre Kirklin released from practice squad

The Cardinals announced the release of Kirklin from the practice squad, a move we knew about from the NFL transaction list on Tuesday. The move was made to add cornerback depth to the practice squad. His release opened a spot for the player they signed.

CB Corey Ballentine signed to practice squad

Ballentine had a tryout with the Cardinals on Tuesday and now has a spot on the practice squad.

Ballentine has been in the league since 2019. He was drafted by the New York Giants in the sixth round in 2019 out of Washburn. A 6-foot, 191-lb cornerback, he has been with a different team each year. He was with the Giants in 2019, the Jets in 2020, the Lions in 2021 and spent the offseason with the Falcons.

He played 298 defensive snaps at cornerback as a rookie but did not play any defense in four games last season. He has returned kicks, averaging 24.4 yards per return on 35 career attempts.

