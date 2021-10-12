Cardinals place Pro Bowl pass rusher Chandler Jones on COVID-19 list ahead of showdown with Browns
The Arizona Cardinals will likely face Sunday's showdown against the Cleveland Browns without Pro Bowl linebacker Chandler Jones.
The team placed on him the NFL's reserve/COVID list on Tuesday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced in September that 100% of Cardinals players are vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning that Jones could potentially be available per NFL protocols. But it's a long shot. Vaccinated players are permitted to return from the list when they test negative twice in a 24-hour period while showing no symptoms of COVID-19.
Jones leads the Cardinals with five sacks in five games along with two forced fumbles. He made his third Pro Bowl the last time he played a full season in 2019. A biceps injury limited him to five games in 2020.
The 5-0 Cardinals are the NFL's only remaining undefeated team. The 3-2 Browns will look to avoid a second straight loss after a tough 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.