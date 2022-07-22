The Cardinals brought back tight end Maxx Williams in free agency. But they won’t have him on the field to begin training camp.

Arizona announced on Friday that Williams has been placed on the physically unable to perform list.

Williams tore his ACL in Week Five of last season. He is eligible to return to practice at any point during the preseason. But if he remains on the PUP list by the start of the regular season, he won’t be able to play for the first six weeks.

In five games last year, Williams had 16 catches for 193 yards with a touchdown.

A second-round pick in the 2015 draft, Williams has 102 carer receptions for 994 yards with six TDs. He spent his first four seasons with the Ravens.

Cardinals place Maxx Williams on PUP list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk