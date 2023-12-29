Cardinals to place Marquise Brown on injured reserve

Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown has been battling a heel injury throughout the season and Arizona has elected to shut him down.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Jonathan Gannon said in his Friday press conference that the Cardinals will place Brown on injured reserve.

In 14 games this season, Brown caught 51 passes for 574 yards with four touchdowns.

This was Brown’s second season with Arizona after he was acquired from Baltimore in a draft-day trade back in 2022.

Brown is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, so there's a chance he’s played his last snap for the Cardinals.

In five seasons, Brown has 313 receptions for 3,644 yards with 28 TDs. The Ravens selected him at No. 25 overall in the 2019 draft.