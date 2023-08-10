Cardinals place Marlon Mack on IR, sign RB Stevie Scott

Running back Marlon Mack is out for the season, tearing his left Achilles four days after signing with the Cardinals.

The team announced Wednesday that it has placed Mack on injured reserve.

The Cardinals signed running back Stevie Scott in a corresponding move.

Scott most recently played in the USFL with the Michigan Panthers, where he had 78 carries for 295 yards and one touchdown.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with New Orleans in 2021 and spent parts of the past two years with Denver.

Scott played three seasons (2018-20) collegiately at Indiana, where he twice earned All-Big Ten honors after appearing in 31 games, running for 2,543 yards and 30 touchdowns on 562 carries. He also had 55 receptions for 383 yards and two touchdowns.