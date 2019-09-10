Cardinals place Marcus Gilbert on injured reserve

Right tackle Marcus Gilbert was inactive for the Cardinals’ opener after he hurt his knee in practice last week and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday that Gilbert wouldn’t play in Week Two either.

As it turns out, Gilbert won’t be playing again anytime soon. The Cardinals anounced on Tuesday afternoon that they have placed Gilbert on injured reserve. He is eligible to return to action later this season, but there’s been no indication at this point if that’s in the plans.

Gilbert was acquired in a trade with the Steelers this offseason.

The Cardinals also officially announced the previously reported signing of Jordan Mills. Justin Murray started in place of Gilbert in Week One, but Mills has 48 starts over the last three years so he may be in line for the job once he’s settled into life in Arizona.

UPDATE 5:12 p.m. ET: Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Gilbert tore his ACL, so he won’t be returning from I.R. later this year.