Cardinals place DL Leki Fotu, LB Kyzir White on IR

The Arizona Cardinals added two starting defensive players to injured reserve on Tuesday. They officially placed linebacker Kyzir White on IR after he tore his biceps on Sunday in the team’s 21-16 road loss to the Houston Texans. Head coach Jonathan Gannon announced on Monday that would happen. White’s season is over.

However, in addition to White, the Cardinals also placed defensive tackle Leki Fotu on IR with a broken bone in his hand.

It was reported initially that he might not have to miss any time, even if he needed surgery. Gannon said on Monday the team would see what would be best for Fotu and then the team.

With Fotu landing on IR, he will miss at least four games. The earliest he would be eligible to return is Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With those two moves, the Cardinals re-signed safety Qwuantrezz Knight, whom they released on Saturday, and signed defensive tackle Ben Stille from the practice squad to the active roster.

They also made a pair of practice squad moves, releasing receiver Davion Davis and bringing back receiver Daniel Arias.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire