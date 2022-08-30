Cardinals place DeAndre Hopkins on suspended list among their 24 moves to reach 53 players

The Cardinals made 24 moves Tuesday, including placing receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the reserve/suspended list, as they reached the 53-player roster limit.

Hopkins will miss the first six games.

Rookie guard Marquis Hayes, who is dealing with a knee injury, will end his season on injured reserve.

The Cardinals announced they cut TE Stephen Anderson, WR Andre Baccellia, WR Victor Bolden Jr., LS Aaron Brewer, OL Rashaad Coward, S Tae Daley (waived/injured), QB Jarrett Guarantano, OL Danny Isidora, DL Manny Jones, LB Devon Kennard, WR Jontre Kirklin, LB Jesse Luketa, OL Greg Long (waived/injured), OL Josh Miles (waived/injured), OL Justin Murray (injury settlement), QB Trace McSorley, WR JaVonta Payton, TE Chris Pierce Jr. (waived/injured), DL Christian Ringo (injury settlement), TE Bernhard Seikovits, CB Jace Whittaker, S James Wiggins, DL Antwaun Woods and LB Chandler Wooten.

Cardinals place DeAndre Hopkins on suspended list among their 24 moves to reach 53 players originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

