Cardinals place Dante Booker on PUP list

Rookies have reported to Cardinals camp and one member of that group landed on the physically unable to perform list on Thursday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that linebacker Dante Booker has been placed on the list. Booker won’t be able to practice with the team until he’s activated and is eligible to be activated at any time.

Booker signed with the Cardinals after going undrafted out of Ohio State in April and is the only rookie in the team’s linebacking corps. Injuries limited Booker’s playing time while in Columbus and the school credited him with 74 tackles, nine tackles for loss and an interception in 48 games spread over five seasons.

Veteran members of the Cardinals report to camp next week and they may make some additions to the PUP and non-football injury lists at that point.