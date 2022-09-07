The Cardinals won’t have their usual backup quarterback for the first four games of the season.

Arizona announced on Wednesday that the club has placed Colt McCoy on injured reserve.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, McCoy recently strained his calf. Darren Urban of the team’s website also notes that McCoy dealt with an arm issue for much of training camp.

McCoy initially signed with the Cardinals in the 2021 offseason and re-upped with the team on a two-year deal in March. He started three games for Arizona last year while starter Kyler Murray was out with an ankle injury, going 2-1 in the contests.

A Browns third-round pick in 2010, McCoy has started 33 career games, also spending time with the 49ers, Washington, and the Giants.

As corresponding moves, the Cardinals have signed quarterback Trace McSorley to the 53-man roster from their own practice squad. And the team signed quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, who was with the team in training camp, to the practice squad.

The Cardinals start the season at home against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Cardinals place Colt McCoy on IR, sign Trace McSorley to 53-man roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk