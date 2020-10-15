Cardinals place Chandler Jones on IR

The Cardinals confirmed on Wednesday that Chandler Jones will miss the rest of the season after tearing his biceps in last Sunday’s win over the Jets and they moved him off the active roster on Thursday.

Jones has been placed on injured reserve. He is set to have surgery to repair the injury in the near future.

The team also announced that they have signed linebacker Isaiah Irving off of the Broncos practice squad. He had 27 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in 33 games for the Bears over the last three seasons.

Irving fills a need as a healthy body who could help fill in for Jones on the edge of the defense against the Cowboys on Monday. Kylie Fitts (hamstring) and Dennis Gardeck (foot) were both out of practice on Thursday while Devon Kennard (calf) was limited after missing last Sunday’s game.

