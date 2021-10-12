Cardinals place Chandler Jones on COVID-19 reserve list

The 5-0 Cardinals may be without one of their top defensive players in Cleveland this weekend.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Cardinals have placed edge rusher Chandler Jones on the COVID-19 reserve list. Yates adds that Jones has tested positive for the virus.

If Jones is asymptomatic and vaccinated, he is able to return to the team after two negative tests 24 hours apart. If that doesn’t happen or if he’s unvaccinated, Jones will not be able to return for 10 days.

Jones has not had a sack since picking up five in the season-opening win over the Titans, but has been part of a strong defensive start to the season for Arizona. He has nine tackles, 14 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery to go with those five sacks.

