Cardinals place CB Rashad Fenton on IR

One of a few Arizona Cardinals players not to appear in their preseason opener on Friday was cornerback Rashad Fenton. There was a reason why.

He apparently was injured.

His season is over as the Cardinals placed him on injured reserve on Monday.

There was no another corresponding roster made.

Fenton was signed as a free agent in the offseason on a one-year deal.

The former sixth-round pick spent three seasons and part of a fourth with the Kansas City Chiefs before being traded to the Atlanta Falcons last season.

He wasn’t likely going to make the team the way things looked in training camp.

If he is going to play at all this seaosn, it will come after he has recivered from the undisclosed injury and receives an injury settlement and is released.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire