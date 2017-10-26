Cardinals place Carson Palmer on injured reserve

Carson Palmer will not see the field again before Christmas Eve, at the earliest, and if the Cardinals continue their swoon, the quarterback may have played his final game of the season.

The Cardinals placed Palmer on injured reserve Thursday.

Coach Bruce Arians said, via the team website, that the Cardinals have reserved their two designated-to-return spots for running back David Johnson and Palmer. Palmer is eligible to return for the final two games, but the Cardinals are 3-4, two games behind the division-leading Rams, and in third place.

A second opinion on Palmer’s broken arm offered hope that the quarterback could return sooner than expected, but the Cardinals’ roster move follows the team’s original eight-week timeframe.

Drew Stanton will start, with Blaine Gabbert serving as his backup, and Arians said he has no plans to start Gabbert.