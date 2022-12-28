Cardinals place Budda Baker, Trysten Hill on IR

Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker played through a fractured shoulder Sunday, playing all 81 snaps. He won’t play anymore this season.

The Cardinals officially ended Baker’s season, placing him on injured reserve Wednesday.

He leads the team with 111 tackles and has two interceptions, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and seven passes defensed.

That was among several moves announced by the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Trysten Hill (knee) also will end his season on injured reserve.

The Cardinals signed long snapper Hunter Bradley to the practice squad. He will be one of the practice squad elevations each of the last two games with long snapper Aaron Brewer (pectoral) now on injured reserve.

The team signed wide receiver Pharoh Cooper and defensive lineman Manny Jones to the 53-player roster from the practice squad.

Offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons was designated to return from the practice squad IR, and cornerback Nate Hairston was placed on the practice squad IR.

Cornerbacks Jordan Miller and Chris Wilcox also signed to the practice squad.

